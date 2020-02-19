Man faces charges after stealing Misericordia University van

DALLAS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) – A Mountain Top man is facing charges after police say he stole a Misericordia University van.

John Kania, 26, is charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, driving without a license and other crimes.

Dallas Township police say the van was reported stolen around 7:30pm Tuesday evening.

The van was parked but left running in the Country Club Shopping Center outside Dragon City restaurant.

When the driver came out of the restaurant, it was being driven away.

Around the same time, Kingston Township Police received a report of a robbery at AT&T on Route 309 in Shavertown.

Officers say the suspects’ description was a white male wearing a camo jacket and jeans.

It was also learned that a male patient left Pyramid Healthcare Detox and Impatient Treatment Center which is in the nearby area.

The Misericordia van was soon spotted in Wilkes-Barre, police pursued it, but the vehicle got away.

The suspect was eventually identified by his father who called police to them his son was at CVS in Kingston.

Police took Kania into custody after a struggle with officers.

He was locked up in the Luzerne County Jail.