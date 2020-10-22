Man faces assault charges after police pursuit in Monroe County

POCONO TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — A Monroe County man faces aggravated assault and drug charges after leading police on pursuit through Pocono Township on Wednesday.

The Pocono Township Police Department responded to reports of a man trespassing near PA-611. Officers found Martin Baboolal of Henryville driving a black Acura TL. Baboolal fled from police while violating multiple traffic laws.

The police report said Baboolal drove towards oncoming traffic, drove on medians to pass vehicles, all while driving at a high rate of speed.

Baboolal led Pocono Township Police and State Police Stroudsburg through Donaldson Road, Bush Road, Route 191 and Slyvan Cascade Road during the pursuit. Baboolal struck a Pocono Township Police vehicle and two PSP Stroudsburg vehicles.

Officers used spike strips and roadblocks to eventually end the pursuit. Baboolal was taken into custody and found to be in possession of controlled substances and under the influence of a controlled substance.

Baboolal faces criminal charges of aggravated assault on law enforcement, criminal

trespass, flight to avoid apprehension, and numerous traffic violations. Baboolal also had an active warrant for drug possession prior to the incident.