Man faces animal cruelty charges

LANDINGVILLE, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) A Borough man is facing animal cruelty charges after state police say his dogs were malnourished.

The investigation started after Troopers found two dogs running in the street on Sunday.

State police discovered the owner, Brian Morgan, 61, of Main Street owned 5 beagles.

Troopers say all 5 dogs were malnourished, living in poor conditions, and were not in good health.

The dogs did not have current licenses and were not up to date on their shots.

The owner voluntarily gave up all of the animals to the Ruth Steinert Memorial SPCA in Pine Grove.