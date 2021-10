PIKE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — U.S. Marshals are looking for a man that escaped in Pike County near the New Jersey, New York border.

Marshals say Jason Lajoie escaped from a transport vehicle off Interstate 84 close to the border of the state.

Anyone with information is asked to call PA Crime Stoppers at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477).