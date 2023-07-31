BLOOMING GROVE TOWNSHIP, PIKE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police announce a man died after being ejected off a motorcycle on Interstate 84 over the weekend.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Sunday around 5:00 p.m., troopers responded to a crash on State Route 304 between I-84 West and I-84 East in Blooming Grove Township.

Police say a man, later identified as James Kuhl, 64, of Allentown, was driving a motorcycle when he crossed over to the northbound lane and hit the guide rail.

Kuhl was reported to have been ejected off the motorcycle and EMS tried to perform CPR however troopers said no signs of life were present.

Kuhl was pronounced dead on the scene with the approval of Pocono Lehigh Medical Center.