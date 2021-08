WINDHAM TOWNSHIP, WYOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — According to Pennsylvania State Police, one man died around midnight Sunday after a motorcycle accident in Wyoming County.

According to police, Michael P. Liddick, 39, was traveling north on State Route 3001 when he lost control of his vehicle on a curve and traveled off of the road.

Liddick was pronounced dead at the scene by first responders, reports say.