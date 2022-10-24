WHITE DEER TOWNSHIP, UNION COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Centre County man died Sunday afternoon when the milk truck he was driving left the interstate and struck several trees.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, 70-year-old Thomas K. Loner, of Coburn, was killed when the truck and tanker trailer he was hauling crashed.

Police say the truck was traveling east on Interstate 80 in White Deer Township near mile marker 206 when it struck the guide rail and a ditch. The truck traveled about 200 feet and collided with several trees before landing on its side.

Debris from the crash struck a Honda Odyssey traveling behind the truck. The driver of that vehicle was not injured.

State police say Loner was pronounced dead at the scene by the Union County coroner.