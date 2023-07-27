DUNNSTABLE TOWNSHIP, CLINTON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police released information on a death investigation where a man died after being trapped in a house fire.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, on June 10 around 8:00 p.m., multiple fire departments responded to Tobacco Shed Road in Clinton County for a house fire.

Once arriving on the scene police said firefighters learned of a person was entrapped in the house. Troopers stated Gregory Martin, 69, of Dunnstable Township, died due to high levels of carbon monoxide, as a result of the fire.

State police fire marshals say because of the damage to the house, the origin of the fire and its cause remain undetermined.