SLOCUM TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Nanticoke man has died after crashing his motorcycle in Luzerne County Sunday evening.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, around 6:00 p.m. a motorcycle was traveling west on Nuangola Road in Slocum Township.

Police say the rider, a man from Nanticoke, drove off the roadway and struck an embankment.

The victim sustained fatal injuries in the crash and was pronounced dead at Geisinger Wyoming Valley, PSP stated.

State police have not released the victim’s name at this time.