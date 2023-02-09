ORANGE TOWNSHIP, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police say a man died in a car crash after he lost control while driving on black ice and went down an embankment.

According to the Pennsylvania State Police, on Thursday, around 7:00 a.m., a car was traveling along State Route 254 in Columbia County when the driver lost control on black ice.

Police say the driver, Donald Hauck, 73, of Orangeville, drove off the roadway, hit a tree, went down an embankment and hit a tree a second time.

Hauck was pronounced dead on the scene, PSP stated.