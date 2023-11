ELKLAND TWP., SULLIVAN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Troopers say a man was killed in a crash after his car struck a tree.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Tuesday around 5:50 p.m., a crash occurred on Elk Creek Road in Sullivan County.

Police say a driver left the roadway for an unknown reason causing the car to crash into a tree.

The driver, Jason Randall, 44, of Hillsgrove, was pronounced dead on the scene by the Lycoming County Coroner.