LAMAR TWP., CLINTON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man has died after a rollover crash occurred on Interstate 80 over the weekend, police say.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Sunday around 6:00 p.m., a crash occurred on I-80 West near mile marker 180.6 in Clinton County.

Police say the driver, Benjamin Snook, 43, of Loganton, was traveling on the roadway when he lost control of his car and crashed into an embankment.

The car then rolled over and Snook was ejected from the vehicle, PSP stated. Snook was pronounced dead on the scene.