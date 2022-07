PINE GROVE, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police have released the identity of the man who died in a crash on Interstate 81 Friday morning.

According to a press release from state police, 54-year-old Ronald Spangler of Kulpmont died after his van rear-ended a tractor-trailer on I-81.

State police say when Spangler’s van hit the tractor-trailer it became trapped under the rear bumper guard. Spangler suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead on scene.