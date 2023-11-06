KIDDER TWP., CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police released the identity of a man who was killed in a two-car crash on the Pennsylvania Turnpike on Friday.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, troopers responded to a crash on the Pennsylvania Turnpike (I-476), Northbound at mile marker 89.3 in Carbon County.

Police say one car was disabled in the right lane on I-476 when a second car crashed into it.

The driver of the first car, Branden Lampman, 36, of Harrison Valley, was pronounced dead on the scene.

State police did not release any further information on this incident.