NORTH CENTRE TWP., COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials report a man has died after a crash involving a tractor-trailer occurred early Tuesday during foggy conditions.

Columbia County Coroner Jeremy R. Reese stated a crash occurred in the 500 block of State Route 93 in North Centre Township around 6:00 a.m.

Investigators stated a 54-year-old man was driving his car on SR 93 when he hit a truck pulling a trailer that was making a turn. Foggy conditions were reported at the time of the crash.

The cause and manner of death are pending an autopsy report for Wednesday.

Briar Creek Township Police are investigating and will release additional details at a later date.