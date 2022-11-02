NIPPENOSE TOWNSHIP, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Lycoming County Coroner’s Office announced a driver of a pickup truck died in a crash after he slammed into a utility pole.

According to coroner Charles Kiessling Jr., the office was called to a single-car crash in Nippenose Township Tuesday.

Kiessling stated that Stephen Zwald, 57, of Jersey Shore, was driving along Route 44 when he lost control of his pickup while trying to pass another car.

Zwald’s car then slammed into a utility pole and pinned him in the wreckage, according to the release.

The cause of death was blunt force trauma to the head. The coroner also notes that Zwald was not wearing a seatbelt during the crash.