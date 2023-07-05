WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say a death investigation is underway in Wilkes-Barre after a man jumped out of a window and died while escaping from officers.

According to the Wilkes-Barre City Police Department, on Wednesday officers were called to the 300 block of Park Avenue in reference to assisting a state constable.

Once on the scene, officers said the constable was serving an eviction notice when he was assaulted by a man occupying the apartment who sprayed him with a “chemical spray” from inside.

Police say the man refused to let officers inside and at one point the man jumped out of a window and fell several stories to the ground.

Paramedics were called to the scene and they began emergency treatment but the man was pronounced dead on the scene.

The Luzerne County District Attorney’s Office Detective Division is continuing to investigate the incident.