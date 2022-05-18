MAHONING TOWNSHIP, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The coroner was called to the scene of a death in Mahoning Township where a man was found dead under a lawnmower.

On Monday afternoon just before 4:00, the coroner was called to the 2740 block of Blakeslee Boulevard Drive West to investigate a death.

Upon arrival, the coroner said that he found 68-year-old Rick Decker trapped under a zero-turn lawnmower, face down in a puddle of water.

In the coroner’s report, he said the mower had rolled down an embankment into a stream of water. Decker was pinned under the mower face down in the water.

The autopsy revealed that Decker died as a result of traumatic asphyxia and drowning. The death was ruled accidental by the coroner.