JACKSON TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police say a driver died after he lost control of a dirt bike Wednesday afternoon.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, around 4:50 p.m., the man was driving a 2002 Kawasaki 250 dirt bike along the right shoulder of Running Valley Road in Jackson Township.

Police say the driver lost control in the gravel shoulder area of the roadway. He failed to regain control and was ejected off the bike.

The driver was taken to the Lehigh Valley Pocono where he was pronounced dead from his injuries at 7:00 p.m.