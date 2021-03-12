Man dies after falling through ice at Beltzville State Park

TOWAMENSING TOWNSHIP, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — A Bethlehem man has died after it appears he fell through the ice of the lake at Beltzville State Park.

According to the Carbon County EMA Director, the 70 year-old man’s body was located Friday after crews started searching for him Thursday around 8:00 p.m. According to state police, the man’s wife reported that he had not come home from fishing.

The search was initiated after crews noticed a hole in the ice and the man’s truck was located near the Preacher’s Camp parking lot.







Eyewitness News is at the scene and will bring you more on this developing story throughout the day.