HAZLE TWP., LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The coroner reports a man died after falling over 20 feet in a Luzerne County warehouse.

According to Lehigh County Coroner Daniel Buglio, on Monday around 1:53 a.m. Joseph Forty, 41, of Hazleton was pronounced dead at Lehigh Valley Hospital.

Investigators say the victim fell around 20-25 feet onto a concrete floor on Friday, December 1 at a warehouse in the 100 block of Maplewood Drive in Hazle Township.

An autopsy was completed and determined Forty’s cause of death was blunt force trauma to the head and torso.