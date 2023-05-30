TROUT RUN, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The coroner announced a man was found dead at his home after electrocuting himself while wood burning.

According to Lycoming County Coroner Charles Kiessling, the office was called for a man found dead in the 9000 block of Route 12 in Trout Run around 6:00 a.m.

The victim, 43-year-old Joseph Sechrist, was found in the morning by a relative after suffering an accidental death from electrocution, Kiessling stated.

The coroner’s office stated the victim was utilizing a wood-burning technique that involved an electrical current known as fractal wood burning.