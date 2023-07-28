LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Lycoming County Coroner stated a man died after crashing his motorcycle on Interstate 80 and was hit by a truck.

According to Coroner Charles E. Kiessling Jr., on Thursday around 5:20 p.m. Barry Forsyth, 72, of Canada, was riding on I-80 on his BMW motorcycle when he suddenly lost control.

Forsyth was ejected into the eastbound passing lane of I-80 where he was struck by a truck resulting in massive traumatic injuries, investigators stated.

Forsyth was pronounced dead on the crash scene.