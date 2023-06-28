HEGINS TOWNSHIP, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A death investigation is underway after a man crashed into multiple parked cars and died later at the hospital.

According to Lehigh County Coroner Daniel A. Buglio, on March 6 around 1:30 p.m., a crash occurred in the 600 block of East Main Street in Hegins Township.

Police say the driver, 83-year-old Leroy K. Smith, veered off the roadway and hit several parked cars.

Coroner Buglio stated Smith died from complications of multiple traumatic injuries he sustained in the crash on Tuesday, June 24 at the Lehigh Valley Hospital, Cedar Crest.

Smith’s death remains under investigation by the coroner’s office and the Hegins Township Police Department.