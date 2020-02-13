Man dies after crash Wednesday in Luzerne County

FORTY FORT, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) – One man is dead after a crash Wednesday in Luzerne County.

State police identified the man as George Miller, 80, of North Wales, Montgomery County.

The crash happened just before 11PM on Route 309 southbound in the area of Exit 3 (Wilkes-Barre/Plains) in Forty Fort.

According to troopers, Miller’s vehicle was stopped in the right lane without its lights on.

Another driver, was in the right lane and hit Miller’s vehicle.

State police say Miller was taken to Wilkes-Barre General hospital, where he died due to multiple traumatic injuries.

The other driver, a 24-year-old man suffered minor injuries.

