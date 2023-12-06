KIDDER TOWNSHIP, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — One man has died after a crash in Carbon County on Tuesday.

According to PSP, on Tuesday, December 5, around 8:16 p.m., troopers responded to a reported crash with entrapment at Interstate 80 West (I-80W) at mile marker 281.8, in Kidder Township, Carbon County.

PSP says upon arrival, the vehicle was at the bottom of a steep embankment on the center median and the driver of the vehicle, 71-year-old, Charles Manfre, of Wilkes-Barre, was found dead inside the vehicle.

Troopers say they’re currently unclear as to what caused the crash. But the investigation is ongoing.