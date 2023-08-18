SCHUYKILL TOWNSHIP, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police say a car flipped on its roof during a crash, killing the driver.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, 81-year-old Brian Dahm, of Brockton, was driving along State Route 209 in Schuylkill Township and left the road for unknown reasons.

Police say the car struck the guide rail and the vehicle came to a final rest on its roof. Dahm sustained a serious injury and was flown by helicopter for treatment.

Dahm later died at the hospital from the injuries he sustained in the crash.