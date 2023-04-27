COOLBAUGH TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police say a man died after his car crashed into the back of a tractor-trailer.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, on April 22 around 11:00 a.m., troopers were called to Interstate 380 in Monroe County for a crash involving a car and a tractor-trailer.

Police say on the scene the car, driven by Branden Mays, 33, of Carbondale, was traveling behind a tractor-trailer when he hit the back of it causing damage to the front of his car.

Mays was pronounced dead on the scene. The driver of the truck was taken to St. Luke’s Monroe Campus for minor injuries.

PSP notes I-380 was closed for approximately 2.5 hours due to the crash.