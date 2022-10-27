CASS TOWNSHIP, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Multiple crews responded to a deadly vehicle crash in Cass Township Thursday afternoon, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

Troopers say just after 4:30 Thursday afternoon a crash occurred on Valley Road involving a motorcycle and pickup truck.

According to PSP, the pickup truck, driven by William Flynn, was attempting to turn left into a parking lot when Leonard Kristoff, driving a motorcycle stuck the truck and was thrown from the motorcycle.

Emergency medical services performed life-saving measures on Kristoff but were unsuccessful, according to police reports.