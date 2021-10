WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man who was struck by a vehicle on Spring Street in Wilkes-Barre Thursday has died.

Police in Wilkes-Barre say the man died after being taken to the hospital. They say he was crossing Spring Street in the area of Dunkin’ when he was hit by a truck around 9:00 a.m.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.