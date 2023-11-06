DAMASCUS TWP., WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police report a man was thrown from his car during a crash and then afterward, died after getting hit by another driver who was distracted.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Saturday 32-year-old Travis Canfield of Tyler Hill was thrown from his vehicle in a crash and was then struck and killed by a passing driver who was distracted by the crash scene.

Police say Canfield crashed his car on Callicoon Road and was thrown from his car by the impact. Around 10:45 p.m. state police stated a second car, driven by a 20-year-old from Damascus Twp., came across the scene and hit Canfield.

At first, the driver drove off but then returned to the scene, PSP noted.

Canfield was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. At this time no criminal charges have been filed.