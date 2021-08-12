Man dead, woman charged after crash in Middle Smithfield Township

MIDDLE SMITHFIELD TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — One man is dead and one woman is behind bars after police say she hit him with her car while driving under the influence on Tuesday evening.

State police report that they conducted a wellness check around 8:50 p.m. on Milford Road, after receiving a call from a woman who claimed her fiance took their dog for a walk, and the dog returned home alone.

The police searched the area and found a 43-year-old man, who appeared to have been struck by a car, lying in a ditch, surrounded by parts of a vehicle. He was pronounced dead on the scene by the Monroe County coroner.

A few minutes later, state police say they received a second call from a neighbor of 63-year-old Lisa Schumann saying she almost hit a tree and her car was in a ditch. The neighbor told officers that they were able to get her car out of the ditch, but that she smelled like alcohol.

Police say they arrived, inspected the vehicle, and noted that the front right bumper was heavily damaged, the headlight was cracked, the windshield smashed was on the passenger side, and a dent on the passenger side roof.

Police say the parts missing on the car were consistent with the parts scattered around the deceased man.

Schumann was transported for a legal blood draw based on the suspicions of DUI. She was charged with homicide by vehicle while driving under the influence, DUI/unsafe driving, involuntary manslaughter, disregard to traffic lane, careless driving, and reckless driving.