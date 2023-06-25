DENNISON TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A man is dead after his tractor-trailer drove off Interstate 80 West and crashed in the woods Saturday morning.

Around 7:30 a.m. Saturday morning, state police say they responded to mile marker 267.5, Dennison Township, for the report of a tractor-trailer that had driven off the road.

Investigators arrived on the scene and determined a 60-year-old man’s tractor-trailer cab had driven off the road and gone over an embankment. The vehicle rolled over and crashed into several trees in the embankment before coming to a stop.

According to state police, the tractor-trailer landed on its roof and the driver was found a few feet from the cab.

Investigators identified the man as 60-year-old Victor Lysyuck from California.