WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man was pronounced dead after the lawnmower he was using flipped over, crushing him to death.

Deputy Chief Coroner James F. Kelley said 80-year-old Paul Hoch died Wednesday after the lawnmower he was using on an embankment on his farm overturned and landed on top of him, causing him to be trapped underneath it.

Kelley says Hoch died of compressional asphyxiation and the manner of death has been ruled accidental.

Coroner Kelley was assisted by Deputy Chief James Gotlob and this was investigated by the Pennsylvania State Police.