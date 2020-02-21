Man convicted of 1993 homicide released from prison

COAL TOWNSHIP, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) A man convicted of a brutal murder in 1993 and sentenced to life in prison without the chance of parole walked out of prison in Northumberland County a free man Friday morning.

42-year- old Norman Gundrum Junior has been locked up for 25 years.

Gundrum is a free man today thanks to a U.S. Supreme Court ruling in 2016 that determined that mandatory life sentences without the chance of parole for juveniles were unconstitutional.

Eyewitness News was outside SCI Coal Township this morning as Gundrum was released.

Gundrum was 16 years old when he was convicted of first-degree murder in the stabbing death of 18-year-old Bobby Coup in Milton in 1993. Prosecutors say Coup was stabbed more than 60 times.

Gundrum had argued at trial that he was being physically abused by Coup and other young men on the night of the killing and that he did not remember killing Coup.

Gundrum was re-sentenced last October to time served and given early release.

We spoke to Gundrum minutes after he was released.

“I’m just thankful and thank God for everything he’s done. Just for the opportunity now. I just want to help as many people as I can and give back,” Gundrum said.

Gundrum is one of around 2000 other inmates who committed murders as juveniles and had the chance to seek parole or a new sentence.

