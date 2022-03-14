Man convicted by jury after troopers find drugs in car’s engine

MILFORD, PIKE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pike County District Attorney Ray Tonkin announced that a man from Taylor has been convicted of multiple drug-related charges.

Paul Wassel, 52, of Taylor was arrested in June of 2020 after a two-month investigation into the supply of large quantities of heroin to northeastern Pennsylvania. Tonkin said the investigation revealed that Kenneth Smith would bring a large quantity of heroin/fentanyl from Paterson, New Jersey to northeastern Pennsylvania during the overnight hours. While serving a search warrant, Troopers say they found over 2,300 bags of suspected heroin/fentanyl and $600 cash in the engine compartment of Wassel’s rental car.

Last week, Wassel was convicted of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, fentanyl and criminal conspiracy. He faces a minimum of between six and seven and a half years on each felony charge.

Smith is currently being held in Pike County Correctional Facility and waiting for his trial which is scheduled for May 2022.

