TAYLOR, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) – Taylor Police say they took a man into custody Wednesday morning at Walmart after about an hour of negotiating with him.

Police Chief Stephen Derrenick says the man was involved in a domestic incident in Scranton and found his way to the roof of Walmart. He did have a knife but police say he did not threaten anyone.

Taylor Police say he was taken to a hospital for psychological evaluation and charges are pending.