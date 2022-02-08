Man charged with stealing bobcat in Poconos hit with open lewdness charge, here’s why

Viewers reached out to Eyewitness News asking what the suspect did to be charged with open lewdness

SMITHFIELD TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man who was charged with breaking into an animal sanctuary and stealing a bobcat in the Poconos was also charged with open lewdness after police say his pants fell down while wrestling with the exotic feline.

According to the criminal complaint, Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) filed multiple charges against Semyon Levit, who they say stole a bobcat Friday from Pocono Snake and Animal Farm in Monroe County.

One of the charges Letvit faces is “open lewdness”. Troopers say the charge stems from something they saw on the surveillance video. According to the affidavit, while wrestling with the bobcat in the parking lot, Levit’s pants fall down, while bending over to control the bobcat, police say his rear end was exposed revealing his “buttocks and anus”.

Troopers say Levit committed the lewd act knowing that there would be a chance of others observing him.

The owner says that Blanche, the 22-year-old bobcat, suffered a minor injury during the ordeal but seems happy to be home.

Levit has also been charged with possession of a controlled substance after state troopers found a metal smoking pipe, containing marijuana in the front pocket of his coat. He is also being charged with burglary, trespassing, theft, receiving stolen property, animal neglect, aggravated animal cruelty, transporting an animal in a cruel manner, taking/possession of game or wildlife and having the animal without a valid permit.