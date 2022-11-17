POCONO TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Long Pond man has been arrested and charged with sexually assaulting two minors.

According to Pocono Township police, Eric Llacas, 32, of Long Pond, performed lewd acts with two juveniles and at a separate time had intercourse with one of them.

Police say Llacas spoke with the two victims through Snapchat and pretended to be a 16-year-old student at Pleasant Valley High School.

The criminal complaint reads, on Tuesday, November 15, around 4:00 p.m., Llacas turned himself in at the Pocono Township Police Headquarters where he was escorted into an interview room and read his Miranda rights.

Photo credit: Pocono Township Police Department

Officals say Llacas waived his Miranda rights and confirmed to police he did perform lewd acts on both minor victims and he did have sexual intercourse with one of the victims on a separate occasion.

Llacas was taken into custody his bail was set at $100,000 monetary. Unable to post bail, Llacas was remanded to the Monroe County Correctional Facility.

Llacas faces felony charges of aggravated indecent assault, unlawful contact with a minor, corruption of minors, criminal use of communication facility, and indecent assault of a person less than 16 years of age.