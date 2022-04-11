WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — According to Williamsport Bureau of Police, a man is facing charges of child sex crimes after an alleged assault at a city shelter.

On April 6 around 7:30 a.m., police responded to the Family Promise Shelter in the 630 block of Hepburn Street after receiving reports of a possible sexual assault of a child.

When police arrived, they say they reviewed a surveillance video which showed Leo Johnny Ortega, 28, engaging in inappropriate contact with an 8-year-old boy.

Police said the contact they saw in the video was sexual in nature and they arrested Ortega a day later after issuing an arrest warrant.

Ortega is charged with involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child, unlawful contact with a minor, indecent assault and corruption of minors.