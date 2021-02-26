Man charged with robbing gas station waits in car for police to arrive

JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Police say Christopher Chopko of Jermyn has been charged with allegedly robbing the Onovo Travel Plaza gas station in Jefferson Township with a butcher knife, stealing two sandwiches and just under $370 and then proceeding to sit in his car and wait for police to arrive.

According to the police report, he entered the store and took two sandwiches before going behind the counter and brandishing a large knife. He then allegedly threatened the cashier with violence if she did not open the register. He took the money and sandwiches and then informed the employees that he’d be waiting outside for police to arrive.

Officers arrived soon after and say they found him in possession of the stolen money and food and the weapon used in the robbery. He has been arrested on charges of robbery, aggravated assault, simple assault, terroristic threats, theft/retail theft, possessing instruments of crime and DUI.