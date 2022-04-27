CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Missouri man faces felony charges for allegedly drugging and raping a woman at the University of Pittsburgh’s Johnstown (UPJ) campus in 2013.

The investigation was launched in January 2021 after the woman came forward and told university police that 30-year-old Cliff C. Maloney Jr., who was 22 at the time, had raped her while she was passed out, according to the criminal complaint.

The woman told police it happened on Sept. 28, 2013, when Maloney, who she had met more than once earlier in the semester, invited her back to his dorm room for some champagne following a fraternity party. She added that Maloney was a Resident Director (RD) at the Living Learning Center (LLC) dorm, so she believed he was safe.

Once at the dorm, the woman alleged that Maloney brought two drinks in champagne glasses. He handed one to her, tilted the glass as she took a sip, and told her to “drink up,” police noted in the charges filed.

The woman told police she started to feel dizzy and foggy and was unable to focus. Maloney allegedly pushed her back on the bed, and the woman said she could not move her body and felt heavy. She remembered thinking, “I was drugged, given a roofy,” according to the affidavit. At this point, Maloney reportedly began to rape her as she passed out.

In the morning, the woman said she woke up naked beside Maloney. She slowly collected her things and left, careful not to wake him, police noted.

The woman did not have contact with Maloney again until he reached out to her via Facebook messenger on Oct. 25, 2013. Police were shown the conversation, and they reported that he denied assaulting her and told her he “thought they both had fun.” However, the woman repeatedly told Maloney in the messages that he raped her while she was passed out, police noted.

It’s also alleged Maloney was known for slipping things in drinks at parties.

Additionally, it’s reported Maloney was fired as president of Young Americans for Liberty after several women came forward about sexual harassment within the organization in 2021, according to news reports at the time.

Maloney was arraigned Tuesday on two felony counts of rape and two felony counts of aggravated indecent assault. An unsecured bail of $200,000 was set.

His preliminary hearing is slated for May 11.