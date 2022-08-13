TURBOT TOWNSHIP, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— State police said a man from Bronx, New York was pulled over in Northumberland County and was found to be in possession of large quantities of drugs, cash, and drug paraphernalia.

Officials said Jeffrey Dukes, age 29, was pulled over for multiple traffic violations on July 27.

Troopers made contact with Dukes and “numerous factors of criminal activity were observed.”

Investigators originally requested consent to search the vehicle but were denied. Troopers then called in a K-9 unit to investigate the vehicle.

Law enforcement said a search warrant on the vehicle led to the seizure of large amounts of cocaine, bulk US cash, and drug paraphernalia.

Dukes was charged with four counts related to drug possession with intent to deliver.

Dukes was taken to the Northumberland County Jail but was released on $150,000 straight bail.