WEST PENN TOWNSHIP, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — West Penn Township Police say a man is being charged with murder in the third degree after intentionally hitting a man with a truck.

At approximately 6 p.m. on Wednesday, August 2, West Penn Township Police say they were dispatched for a man being hit by a triaxle truck.

After an investigation, it was determined that 35-year-old Mark T. Boyle was intentionally hit by 60-year-old Michael Albert of Scranton West Penn Township Police say.

According to West Penn Township Police Boyle was brought to Lehigh Valley Hospital, Cedar Crest Campus and later pronounced dead due to his injuries.

Albert was taken into custody and is being charged with:

Murder in the third degree

Aggravated assault

Homicide by vehicle

Recklessly endangering another person

Theft of services

West Penn Township Police say Albert has been arraigned and has been committed to Schuylkill County Prison and is being held without bail.

Alberts’s Preliminary Hearing is scheduled for August 15 at 10 a.m. at District Justice Andrew J. Serina.