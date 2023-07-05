LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man has been charged with kidnapping after police say he and two others forced a man to make cash withdrawals from an ATM.

According to court documents, on June 21 around 2:00 p.m., Edwards James Nicholas, 47, of Williamsport, showed up at his old apartment and demanded the new tenant pay him a month’s worth of rent because he was upset that someone new had moved in.

The court documents stated that the tenant refused, which made Nicholas reach into his pocket where the victim could see an outline of a knife and said “We can do this the easy way or the hard way”. The victim also stated that Nicholas was accompanied by two other men.

This made the victim fear for his life and feel as though he had no other choice but to do what he was told.

Nicholas and the men allegedly walked the victim to an ATM where the victim withdrew $200, which police say was not enough for Nicholas. He then allegedly made the victim withdraw another $100.

Investigators say after Nicholas received the money, they walked the victim back to their apartment.

Nicholas was charged with robbery, kidnapping for ransom, and simple assault. Nicholas’s bail is at $85,000.