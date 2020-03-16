Man charged with homicide in Susquehanna County

MONTROSE, SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – A man is facing homicide charges in Susquehanna County after police say he shot his girlfriend to death.

42-year-old Reuben Mudge was arrested and charged with homicide on Monday.

Police say Mudge shot his girlfriend in the head at his home around 4:00 A.M.





According to police, a 16-year-old man was inside and heard the couple arguing and then heard a gunshot.

The 16-year-old left in a truck and met up with Mudge.

State troopers pulled Mudge over and arrested him. Mudge admitted to police to killing his girlfriend.

Mudge told police that his girlfriend was “interfering with his plans to align the planets.”

Mudge is charged with homicide.