TREMONT BOROUGH, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— State police at Schuylkill Haven said they have charged a man who is accused of taking naked pictures of a teen without her knowledge.

Troopers said Brandon Scott Mcnellis, 44, illegally filmed a 19-year-old teen while she was naked multiple times without her consent.

State police said they obtained an arrest warrant for Mcnellis on July 20. His whereabouts are currently unknown.

Anyone with information pertaining to the location of Mcnellis is asked to contact PSP Schuylkill Haven and reference this incident number: PA2022-881805.