NEW MILFORD TOWNSHIP, SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man from Carbondale is facing multiple charges related to assault in Susquehanna County.

According to state police, 22-year-old Evan Dearie picked up the victim just after midnight on April 30 and told the victim he “was going to beat the (expletive) out of her.”

Police reports indicate that while driving around, Dearie would periodically stop the car and slam the victim’s head into the window and dashboard. The report stated that Dearie also struck the victim in the face multiple times and bit her cheek leaving noticeable bite marks.

Troopers reported that Dearie eventually stopped the car and threw the victim’s phone out the window and then began to strangle her. The victim told officials that once she was able to break free she exited the car and tried to search for her phone to call for help. Dearie then got out and kicked her in the ribs before getting back in the vehicle and striking the victim with the car while driving in reverse, troopers say.

According to court records, the victim was observed to have injuries on her face, neck, and arms and road rash on the left side of her body. Troopers say that during the assault, Dearie kept referring to himself as “the king.”

Dearie is facing multiple charges including assault, terroristic threats, unlawful restraint, strangulation and other related charges.