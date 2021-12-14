Man charged with assaulting woman with 2×4 in Wilkes-Barre

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Wilkes-Barre City police charged a man with aggravated assault, accusing him of hitting a woman with a 2×4 piece of wood.

According to police, officers responded to a report of a man assaulting a woman with a bat on East Lafayette Place at 4:30 p.m. Monday.

Investigators say they arrived on the scene and found the suspect, Day Von Green, arguing with a group of people. Police tried to arrest Green but say he fought back by kicking officers. Green continued to threaten officers while inside the police vehicle.

The victim was left with bruising and bleeding on her face, nose and mouth after being struck by a 2×4.

Green has been charged with aggravated assault, resisting arrest, harassment, and disorderly conduct.