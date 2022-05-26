GREGG TOWNSHIP, UNION COUNTY — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) say a Union County man is in custody after assaulting a 5-month-old child.

According to law enforcement, on Saturday, April 30, troopers from PSP-Milton responded to the Evangelical Community Hospital for a 5-month-old female that was unresponsive.

Police say around 10:00 a.m., 911 received a call from a man stating an infant he had been caring for was unresponsive and he requested an ambulance. Police and EMS were then dispatched to the 200 block of Court Drive, in Gregg Township.

Officers say the man caring for the infant identified himself as Owen Moore, 31, he had stated “she just had a bottle and she started to fall asleep so I picked her up and she stopped breathing on me.”

Police say around 11:15 a.m. they spoke with the victim’s mother, who said, that on Saturday, April 30, before she went to work, she gave the victim a bottle, the baby fell back asleep, and she left for work around 7:40 a.m.

As stated in the affidavit, around 10:00 a.m. the victim’s mother received text messages from Moore telling her that the baby choked on formula and gone limp.

The criminal complaint reads, Moore stated, “I tried to shake her, not too much though, and put her on the floor and started trying to get her to breath.”

Moore was interviewed by PSP-Milton and he informed police he had given the victim a bottle, he was gone for around 20 seconds when he heard a cough, by the time he picked her up she was limp. He also acknowledge that the victim had no other prior medical issues.

On May 3, around 10:00 a.m. Dr. Paul Bellino, Geisinger Medical Center Pediatrician examined the victim, and based on his examination he stated, “I am unaware of any medical disease that within 20 seconds can take an otherwise well-baby and make them completely unresponsive with flaccid paralysis but also choking at the same time.”

Dr. Bellino says the victim suffered two injuries, one from traumatic physical injury, and a significant secondary injury from a lack of oxygen to the brain for approximately 15- 20 minutes.

The victim was also examined by Pediatric Critical Care Medicine, Dr. Justin Michael Azar, and based on the victim’s medical records and Dr. Azar says the victim suffered severe traumatic brain injuries, acute respiratory failure with multiple airway manipulations, and many more injuries.

Police say after an MRI was conducted and based on the medical evidence and the victim’s injuries, Dr. Bellino said the victim would not have sustained her injuries from CPR measures. Furthermore, Dr. Bellino told police, in his professional opinion the victim was shaken.

The criminal complaint states, that the victim had undergone a skeletal examination and the results showed the victim sustained a fracture on her tibia on her left leg. Dr. Bellino says this fracture would be the result of a violent pull on the foot.

“There is no other activity a baby this age a baby this age would engage in that would cause this fracture,” Dr. Bellino said.

State troopers say through an investigation, they determined Owen Moore shook the victim resulting in serious bodily harm.

Moore was arrested and arraigned by MDJ Mensch, where he was remanded to the Union County Jail on $25,000 bail.